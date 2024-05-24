American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Price Target Cut to $116.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.19% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $92.66 on Friday. American Woodmark has a 52 week low of $53.80 and a 52 week high of $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.98 and its 200-day moving average is $91.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.73.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.05). American Woodmark had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $453.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMWD. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 49,903 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

