American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) PT Lowered to $100.00

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Loop Capital from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMWD. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on American Woodmark from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

American Woodmark Stock Performance

AMWD traded down $6.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.32. 149,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,992. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.73. American Woodmark has a 52 week low of $56.82 and a 52 week high of $104.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.98 and a 200 day moving average of $91.03.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $453.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.80 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 6.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Woodmark

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in American Woodmark by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in American Woodmark by 1,230.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark

(Get Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

