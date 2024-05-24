Americanas S.A. (OTCMKTS:BZWHF) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Americanas S.A. (OTCMKTS:BZWHF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.
Americanas Price Performance
OTCMKTS BZWHF remained flat at $23.37 during mid-day trading on Friday. Americanas has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $23.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.63.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Americanas
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Americanas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americanas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.