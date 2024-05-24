Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Trading 4.6% Higher

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.14 and last traded at $43.84. 54,293 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 433,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $178.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.90 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 29.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $589,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,160.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $655,145 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 859.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

Further Reading

