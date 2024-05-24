Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $292.5-295.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $294.09 million. Amplitude also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.02)-(0.01) EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Amplitude in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Amplitude from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Amplitude from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Amplitude from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.20.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMPL

Amplitude Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMPL traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,865,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,450. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.36. Amplitude has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $14.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.42.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.56 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 30.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $32,197.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

About Amplitude

(Get Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.