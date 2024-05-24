Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,441,858 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 427% from the previous session’s volume of 463,065 shares.The stock last traded at $9.55 and had previously closed at $9.43.

AMPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Amplitude from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Amplitude from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Amplitude in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.42.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Amplitude had a negative net margin of 30.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $32,197.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 198,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Amplitude by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amplitude by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Amplitude by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amplitude by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

