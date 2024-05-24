Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 508,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,252 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.10% of Analog Devices worth $100,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $1,974,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,075,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,874,613 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.42.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $235.10. 1,130,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,348,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $241.88.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

