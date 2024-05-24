Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Robert W. Baird

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.42.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $234.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $241.88.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,874,613. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amarillo National Bank boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

