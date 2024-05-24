Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Williams Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Williams Companies in a report released on Tuesday, May 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams Companies’ current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Williams Companies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WMB. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB opened at $40.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average of $36.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $28.27 and a twelve month high of $41.89. The company has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 79.83%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

