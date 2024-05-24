Analysts Offer Predictions for Allient Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALNT)

Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Allient in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Allient’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Allient’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Allient in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Allient from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Allient Price Performance

ALNT stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.48. Allient has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $40.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.30. Allient had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.65 million.

Allient Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Allient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.95%.

Insider Activity at Allient

In related news, VP Ashish Bendre sold 20,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $690,745.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,901.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Allient news, CFO Michael R. Leach sold 5,000 shares of Allient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $164,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,066.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ashish Bendre sold 20,382 shares of Allient stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $690,745.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,901.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,296 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allient

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Allient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Allient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allient during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allient during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allient during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

About Allient

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

