Analysts Offer Predictions for Westlake Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Westlake in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $6.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.40. The consensus estimate for Westlake’s current full-year earnings is $6.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Westlake’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Westlake had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. Westlake’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WLK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Vertical Research cut shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Westlake from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.00.

Westlake Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $156.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.72, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Westlake has a 12-month low of $103.28 and a 12-month high of $162.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.94.

Institutional Trading of Westlake

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in Westlake by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,311,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $183,605,000 after purchasing an additional 675,725 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at $50,961,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at $25,154,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Westlake by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,953,000 after purchasing an additional 109,433 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Westlake by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,630,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $577,344,000 after purchasing an additional 96,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Westlake news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $753,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,141,779.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $560,371.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,144 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,055,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,608 shares of company stock worth $2,676,565. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Westlake’s payout ratio is 100.50%.

About Westlake

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

Featured Articles

