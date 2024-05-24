Analysts Set Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) PT at $30.20

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Camping World stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -474.25 and a beta of 2.67. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Camping World will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,250.00%.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $2,563,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,387,018.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 6,495.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

