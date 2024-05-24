Analysts Set Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target at $6.58

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.58.

Several research firms have weighed in on FATE. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $3.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $390.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.80. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $8.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.84.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.47). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,933.79% and a negative return on equity of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

