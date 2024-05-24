Analysts Set Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ) Price Target at $45.67

Shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.67.

LAZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Lazard in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lazard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Lazard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lazard from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Get Lazard alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lazard

Lazard Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $40.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.61 and its 200-day moving average is $36.79. Lazard has a 1 year low of $25.82 and a 1 year high of $42.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.57 million. Lazard had a positive return on equity of 37.27% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lazard will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -571.41%.

Insider Transactions at Lazard

In related news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $2,951,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,950,078.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lazard

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in Lazard by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 19,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Lazard by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lazard by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. 54.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lazard

(Get Free Report

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.