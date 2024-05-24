Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,243 ($28.51) and last traded at GBX 2,256 ($28.67). 1,033,770 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,221,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,410 ($30.63).
A number of analysts recently issued reports on ANTO shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.69) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Antofagasta to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,925 ($24.47) to GBX 2,065 ($26.25) in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($19.70) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.61) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,686.25 ($21.43).
Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.
