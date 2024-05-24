APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Citigroup

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.60% from the stock’s current price.

APA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm raised their price target on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.90.

Shares of NASDAQ APA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.57. 1,192,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,581,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.10. APA has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $46.15.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that APA will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of APA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of APA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in APA by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

