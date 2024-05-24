Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Holdings Reduced by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC cut its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,265 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 117.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 12.3% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 66.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 5.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of APO traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.31. 1,052,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271,295. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.87. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.97 and a twelve month high of $117.15. The stock has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.463 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APO

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $33,453,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,054,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,801,037,737.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $33,453,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,054,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,037,737.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 780,000 shares of company stock worth $86,611,200. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.