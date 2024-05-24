Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Shares Up 5.9%

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) shot up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.57 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 958,908 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,584,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APLD shares. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Applied Digital from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Applied Digital

Applied Digital Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $561.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 4.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $43.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.36 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 61.84% and a negative return on equity of 75.46%. Equities analysts expect that Applied Digital Co. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Applied Digital by 380.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Applied Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Digital

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.