Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU) Shares Down 0.1%

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.72 and last traded at $32.83. 69,534 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 29,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.87.

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $116.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF stock. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU – Free Report) by 250.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,145 shares during the period. Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF makes up 0.8% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Capital Market Strategies LLC owned 2.33% of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap US ETF (VSLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund the selects at least 200 stocks globally based on a proprietary valuation driven investment process. VSLU was launched on Apr 29, 2021 and is managed by Applied Finance.

