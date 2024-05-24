Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.94 and last traded at $12.90. 983,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,662,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAOI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley Financial cut their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Applied Optoelectronics Trading Up 6.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33. The firm has a market cap of $494.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 16.30% and a negative net margin of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Applied Optoelectronics

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin bought 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $149,134.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,421,905.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Che-Wei Lin acquired 31,370 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $398,399.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 220,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,795,689.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin bought 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $149,134.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,421,905.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAOI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,954,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,089,000 after buying an additional 442,277 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 6.5% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,950,000 after purchasing an additional 88,281 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,489,000 after purchasing an additional 308,172 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 9,687.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,498,000 after purchasing an additional 845,223 shares during the period. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong now owns 831,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,520,000 after purchasing an additional 194,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

Further Reading

