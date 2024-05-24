Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $103.03 and last traded at $102.79. Approximately 162,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,670,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACGL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,689 shares of company stock worth $12,838,617. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $1,030,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 99,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.