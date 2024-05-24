Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Receives $8.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

ACHR opened at $3.29 on Friday. Archer Aviation has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $7.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.45.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Analysts predict that Archer Aviation will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $3,864,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,251,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,095,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 3,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,500 over the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Archer Aviation by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,907,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Archer Aviation by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,324,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,872 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Archer Aviation by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,386,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 228,487 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,782,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

