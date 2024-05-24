Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Trading Down 3.6%

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.12 and last traded at $7.17. 672,703 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,920,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.81.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.21.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 41.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 303.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Ora Felsch sold 207,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $1,832,374.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,293.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Ora Felsch sold 207,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $1,832,374.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,293.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $47,683.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 381,138 shares of company stock valued at $3,158,429. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at $64,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at $86,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

