Argo Blockchain’s (ARBK) Neutral Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.45 price objective on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Argo Blockchain Trading Down 5.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ARBK opened at $1.37 on Friday. Argo Blockchain has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $4.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARBK. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Blockchain by 108.5% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,684,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 876,406 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Blockchain by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 76,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

