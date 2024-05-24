Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Shares Down 5.1%

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.15 and last traded at $15.17. 234,715 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 325,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARIS. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aris Water Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $104.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.65 million. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is an increase from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other Aris Water Solutions news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 107,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $1,797,300.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,156,883.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 62,054 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $1,019,547.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,909 shares in the company, valued at $8,016,344.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 107,946 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $1,797,300.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,963 shares in the company, valued at $9,156,883.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARIS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the third quarter valued at $169,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 48.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 18.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

