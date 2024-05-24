Ascential (LON:ASCL) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 395 ($5.02) price target on the stock.

Ascential Stock Up 1.6 %

Ascential stock opened at GBX 331.50 ($4.21) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33,150.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. Ascential has a twelve month low of GBX 316.35 ($4.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 550.80 ($7.00). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 312.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 298.39.

Ascential Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a GBX 128.60 ($1.63) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Ascential’s previous dividend of $4.00. Ascential’s payout ratio is currently 60,000.00%.

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Marketing and Financial Technology.

