Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and set a $3.30 price objective on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AWH opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.71. The company has a market cap of $29.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.57. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $6.75.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 1,099.32% and a negative net margin of 163.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($10.94) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aspira Women’s Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWH. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 179,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 53,997 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 21,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the third quarter worth $126,000. 12.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

