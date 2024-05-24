Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.72

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 24th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

Assurant has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Assurant has a payout ratio of 16.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Assurant to earn $16.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

Shares of AIZ opened at $166.76 on Friday. Assurant has a 52-week low of $118.45 and a 52-week high of $189.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AIZ shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.25.

In other Assurant news, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total transaction of $475,524.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,710.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total value of $475,524.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,710.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total value of $365,304.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,923.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,489. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

