AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 306,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,716 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $20,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,592,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,591 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,107,000 after purchasing an additional 204,804 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 177.0% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $78.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.64. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $79.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

