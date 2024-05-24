Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Director Acquires $10,535.50 in Stock

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Wiley Wilkinson acquired 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $10,535.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,189. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Astrotech Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTC opened at $9.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.39. Astrotech Co. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $15.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astrotech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Astrotech stock. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 3.68% of Astrotech worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

