Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Stock Performance

Shares of ATHX stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Athersys has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $293,165.25, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.90.

Get Athersys alerts:

About Athersys

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.