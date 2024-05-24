ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Stock Price Down 5.7%

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.48 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 1,449,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 878,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.
ATRenew Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.68 million, a P/E ratio of -19.08, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of -0.25.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATRenew had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $545.58 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ATRenew Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATRenew
About ATRenew
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ATRenew
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for ATRenew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRenew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.