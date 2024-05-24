Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 10,387 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 20,458 shares.The stock last traded at $466.44 and had previously closed at $464.00.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atrion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $836 million, a PE ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.25.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.33 million during the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 10.60%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRI. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atrion in the fourth quarter worth $1,949,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Atrion in the first quarter worth $2,299,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in Atrion in the fourth quarter worth $1,114,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Atrion by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 35,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Atrion during the first quarter worth $421,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

