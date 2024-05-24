AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $839,000. Objectivity Squared LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 37,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 52,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $17.50. The stock had a trading volume of 23,954,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,262,586. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.84. The stock has a market cap of $125.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

