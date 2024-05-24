AT&T (NYSE:T) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.39 and last traded at $17.37. Approximately 5,068,648 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 37,167,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

AT&T Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $125.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sora Investors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $11,265,000. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its stake in AT&T by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 3.1% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Retireful LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

