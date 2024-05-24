Auna (NYSE:AUNA) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Auna SA (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $7.94. Approximately 116,485 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 533,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AUNA. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Auna in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Auna in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.60 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Auna in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Auna in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Auna Stock Down 1.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Auna

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Auna during the first quarter worth about $6,899,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Auna during the 1st quarter worth about $1,172,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Auna in the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Auna in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in Auna during the first quarter worth approximately $3,461,000.

About Auna

Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Featured Articles

