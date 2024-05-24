Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Shares Down 3.5%

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.33 and last traded at C$9.38. Approximately 890,878 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,522,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.12 to C$4.95 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis to C$6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$0.80 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Trading Up 2.7 %

About Aurora Cannabis

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.82. The stock has a market cap of C$495.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.