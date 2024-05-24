AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $151.03 Per Share

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AutoZone in a report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $151.03 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $154.01. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $3,200.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $152.27 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q4 2024 earnings at $52.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $35.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $40.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $55.89 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $163.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $181.45 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $34.12 EPS.

AZO has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,300.00 to $3,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,066.53.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,777.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,015.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,826.45. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $3,256.37.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in AutoZone by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,506,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,990 shares of company stock valued at $50,335,193. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

