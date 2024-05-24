AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up about 0.7% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth $43,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at $48,992,208.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,990 shares of company stock valued at $50,335,193 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AZO traded up $19.44 on Friday, reaching $2,796.98. 93,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,230. The company has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,015.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,826.45. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $34.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,066.53.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

