AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Jenna M. Bedsole Purchases 36 Shares

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
AutoZone Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $19.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,796.98. The stock had a trading volume of 93,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,230. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,015.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,826.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72.
AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $34.12 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.27 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on AutoZone from $3,300.00 to $3,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,066.53.
AutoZone Company Profile
AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.
