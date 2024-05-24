AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Jenna M. Bedsole Purchases 36 Shares

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $19.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,796.98. The stock had a trading volume of 93,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,230. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,015.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,826.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $34.12 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,616,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $888,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on AutoZone from $3,300.00 to $3,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,066.53.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

