Avalanche Trading Up 3.3% This Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $37.89 or 0.00055284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion and $382.50 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011486 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00018104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00012354 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00007724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 442,177,897 coins and its circulating supply is 392,831,527 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

