Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires 6,058 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,045 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on F. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.2 %

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.13. 23,090,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,937,047. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

