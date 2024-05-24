Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Cuts Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,305,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,527,163. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.00. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $100.57. The stock has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 52.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $744,319.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,558,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

