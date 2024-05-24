Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 72.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,779 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 81,844 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HTLF. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 66.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 79.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Insider Activity at Heartland Financial USA

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $191,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $43.37. 70,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,515. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $45.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.61. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $279.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.73 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 8.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.29%.

About Heartland Financial USA

(Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.