Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,929 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,689,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,003,000 after purchasing an additional 278,406 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3,199.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 728,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,283,000 after purchasing an additional 706,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNT stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,920. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $56.26.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.82%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.38.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

