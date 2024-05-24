Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $486.76. 1,773,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,145,390. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $489.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.63. The company has a market cap of $440.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

