Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases 7,178 Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned about 0.34% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth $222,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 491,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 123,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 905,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,317,000 after acquiring an additional 99,265 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 53,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,487 shares during the period.

Shares of HMOP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.48. 53,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,442. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $36.10 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day moving average of $38.56.

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

