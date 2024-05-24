Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Reduces Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 15,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $553,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ ADP traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.20. 355,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,075. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.53 and a 52 week high of $256.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.98. The stock has a market cap of $102.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.43, for a total value of $173,104.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,159,958.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

