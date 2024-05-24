Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 1,272 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,199. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.47 and a 200-day moving average of $175.71. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.23 and a twelve month high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

