Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 273 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $166,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.2% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 29,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 368,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,757,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.09. The stock had a trading volume of 494,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.15 and its 200 day moving average is $253.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.06 and a one year high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

